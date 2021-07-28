Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) vs. POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Critical Survey

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences N/A 9.93% 7.03%

73.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.96 $1.94 million $0.05 37.80

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats POINT Biopharma Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

