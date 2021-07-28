Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,614,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOFFU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $20,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,047,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000.

OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

