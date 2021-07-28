Millennium Management LLC Purchases 298,946 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1,176.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Synovus Financial worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $19,519,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.