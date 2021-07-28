Millennium Management LLC Invests $15.55 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

