Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,111 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CHP Merger by 21.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHP Merger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CHP Merger by 23.0% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 513,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 95,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CHP Merger by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in CHP Merger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHP Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. CHP Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.