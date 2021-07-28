Millennium Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,008.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.59. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

