Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.
Shares of MSEX opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $98.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
