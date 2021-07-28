Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of MSEX opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $98.81.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

