MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $630.61

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $630.61, but opened at $674.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $647.00, with a volume of 5,923 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $98,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

