Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,427,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

