Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.