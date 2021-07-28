Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 342.2% from the June 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MFGP opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

