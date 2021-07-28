Michael W. Hewatt Sells 2,342 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. 1,797,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
