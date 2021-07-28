Michael W. Hewatt Sells 2,342 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. 1,797,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

