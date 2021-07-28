MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.24

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 1330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.