Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

