Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 922.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,408,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.93. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

