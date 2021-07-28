Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,705 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Coupang comprises 1.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

