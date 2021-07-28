Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.93.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.38. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

