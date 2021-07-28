Metadium Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $130.64 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.