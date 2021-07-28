Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The stock has a market cap of $887.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

