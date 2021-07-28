Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0244 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MTR opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
