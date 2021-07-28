Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $936.86 Million

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post $936.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.52 million and the lowest is $909.20 million. Meritor posted sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 289,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.