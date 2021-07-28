Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Meridian stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 7,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29. Meridian has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

