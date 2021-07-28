Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 134,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 66,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EBSB opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

