Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,046. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

