Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

