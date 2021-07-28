Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

MLCO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 6,336,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

