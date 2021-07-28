Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $167.90 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.98.

MEDP opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Medpace by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

