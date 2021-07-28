Medpace Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

MEDP stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

