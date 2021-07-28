Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.97. Medicure shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.