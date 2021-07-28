Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDCN stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Medican Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.