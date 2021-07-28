Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDCN stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Medican Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

