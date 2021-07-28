Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

