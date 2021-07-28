Mcp Master Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Sunday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

