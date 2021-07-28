McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2022 guidance at 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.85-$19.45 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCK opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $205.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

