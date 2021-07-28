MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 305 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,599,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 268,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,730. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

