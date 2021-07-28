MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. 149,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

