MBL Wealth LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. 57,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,450. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

