MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. 132,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

