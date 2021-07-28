Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 91.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

