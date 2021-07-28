Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 212 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $344.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

