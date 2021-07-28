Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 392 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

