Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.70. Mattel shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 40,886 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

