Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.69

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 12005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

