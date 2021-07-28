Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.69 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.52.

Shares of MTDR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

