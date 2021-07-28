Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. 636,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

