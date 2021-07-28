Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 617,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

