MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

