Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.92.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$23.88 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.