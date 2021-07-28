Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

