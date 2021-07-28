Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH stock traded up $11.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,456. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.