Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.07 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

MANH stock traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 547,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

