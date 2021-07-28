Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.07 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.
MANH stock traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 547,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.20.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
